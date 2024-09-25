Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $169.70 and last traded at $169.71. 1,487,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,439,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $220.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,127,205.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $335,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,127,205.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,562 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,899 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

