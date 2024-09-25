Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Down 0.7%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.21 and last traded at $116.33. Approximately 1,034,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,702,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $290.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,980,000 after buying an additional 489,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

