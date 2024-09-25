Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 304.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.00 and its 200 day moving average is $203.52. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

