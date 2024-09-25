Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.660-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,584,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563,127. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut Micron Technology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

