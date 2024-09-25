Toronto Dominion Bank Has $152.85 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 767,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $152,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after buying an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

