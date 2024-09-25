Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $124.04 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $19.53 or 0.00030753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,501.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.09 or 0.00546575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00105958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00261587 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00079596 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,886,384 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

