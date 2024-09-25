PaLM AI (PALM) Price Hits $0.56

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $43.65 million and $739,636.77 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.63834999 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $838,560.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

