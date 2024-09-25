Status Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $94.03 million and $1.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,097,709 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

