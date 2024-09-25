ERC20 Price Tops $0.0015 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $89.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 60.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001137 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,492.22 or 0.99984631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008236 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00149321 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.