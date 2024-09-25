BNB Trading Up 7.3% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. BNB has a market cap of $85.98 billion and $1.77 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $589.16 or 0.00927789 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,326 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,373.03956947. The last known price of BNB is 602.16100352 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $1,845,615,564.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

