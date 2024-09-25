Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $55,324.52 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.36 or 0.04068159 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00043442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

