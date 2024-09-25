XRUN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.26 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. XRUN has a market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $194,605.37 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00263160 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRUN is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

