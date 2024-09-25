Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $459.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

