Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 271 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $138,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $722.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

