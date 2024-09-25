Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 7.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $67,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after buying an additional 206,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $485.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.22. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

