McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63,835 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $99,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,659. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $300.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.