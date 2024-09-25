Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 112,022 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 112,022 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $62,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,390 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

