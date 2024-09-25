Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNH opened at $575.59 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $607.94. The firm has a market cap of $531.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

