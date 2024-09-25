Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Veralto has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Veralto Trading Down 0.3 %

VLTO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.04. 951,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

