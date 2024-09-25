Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSH.UN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.48. 151,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,718. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$502,627.81. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

