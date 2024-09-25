NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Up 5.5%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.82. 161,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 390,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $628.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.27). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,422 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 438,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,881 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 100.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

