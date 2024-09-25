New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 5.2% Higher

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 1,727,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,250,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

