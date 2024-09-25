Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 5% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.35. 2,536,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,416,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

