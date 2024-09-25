iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.63

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 443337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 445,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

