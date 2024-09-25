Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

TYCMY stock traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.44. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.37. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of C$18.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.20.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

