Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
TYCMY stock traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.44. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.37. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of C$18.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.20.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
