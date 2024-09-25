TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 66.3% in September

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. 12,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,808. TDK has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. TDK had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

