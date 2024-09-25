Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.38

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 900323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,280 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.