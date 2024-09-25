United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the August 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. 27,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $29.68.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
