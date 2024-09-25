PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.58

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 1845383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,079,598 shares in the company, valued at $709,081,833.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,997,300 shares of company stock valued at $100,768,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

