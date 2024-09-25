Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 211,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,562. Umicore has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.