Short Interest in Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Decreases By 97.7%

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Vidrala Stock Performance

Shares of VDRFF stock remained flat at C$84.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares. Vidrala has a fifty-two week low of C$84.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.50.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

