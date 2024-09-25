Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the August 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.0 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOUF remained flat at $15.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

