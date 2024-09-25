AlTi Global Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlTi Global Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,830,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,422,000 after buying an additional 177,609 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.50.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

