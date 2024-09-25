USDB (USDB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $248.03 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. USDB has a total market capitalization of $248.03 million and $8.39 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00262367 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 248,133,876 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 252,809,395.88836965. The last known price of USDB is 1.00206992 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $12,174,558.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

