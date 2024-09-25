Alley Investment Management Company LLC Buys 27,990 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.