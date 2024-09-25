Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $91.78 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $91.78 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,473.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.00545834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00106066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00262214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00079415 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,290,546 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

