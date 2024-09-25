Aerodrome Finance Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $155.44 million and $23.46 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,275,278,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,275,278,457.5456877 with 625,143,163.6577762 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.97598014 USD and is up 7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $25,537,419.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

