Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 7,208 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 267.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 130,829 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.87.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

