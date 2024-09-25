Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 4.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.42. 3,352,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,699,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $21.60 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

