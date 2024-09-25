Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 4%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 192,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 798,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.65 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 40.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 2,428.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Opera by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Opera by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in Opera by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

