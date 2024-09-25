Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Down 5%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.86. 55,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 312,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $641 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,221 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $71,997.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 134.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

