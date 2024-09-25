McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Up 4%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.44 and last traded at $103.29. Approximately 196,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 231,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,042,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,950,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3,216.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 248,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,767,000 after buying an additional 241,340 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 82.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 385,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $19,469,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

