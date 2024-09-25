NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 6.1%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 155,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 847,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

NextNav Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

In other news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 125,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,176.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,365,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,367,273.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 125,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 887,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in NextNav by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,123,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 70,343 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.