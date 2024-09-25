NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 155,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 847,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

NextNav Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

Institutional Trading of NextNav

In other news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 125,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,176.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,365,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,367,273.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 125,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 887,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in NextNav by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,123,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 70,343 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.