NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 155,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 847,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
NextNav Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav
Institutional Trading of NextNav
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 887,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in NextNav by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,123,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 70,343 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
