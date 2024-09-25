Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.16. 133,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 900,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,080.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,751 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,778,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after buying an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,177,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 440,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,410,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.