Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 87,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 150,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDHC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Smith Douglas Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $565,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

