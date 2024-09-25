Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 355,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,075,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPS. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.45 million, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Altus Power had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

