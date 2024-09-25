Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 229,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 380,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 319.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 272 Capital LP increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1.5% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Enfusion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enfusion by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

