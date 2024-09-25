Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 229,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 380,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
Enfusion Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 319.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enfusion
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.