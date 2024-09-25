Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 5%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.40 and last traded at $102.57. Approximately 147,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 433,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $3,244,081.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,629 shares of company stock worth $9,901,758. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 33.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 62.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 578,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

