ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.42. 40,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 175,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArriVent BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.