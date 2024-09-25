POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$4.87. Approximately 313,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 105,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

POET Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$408.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.12.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

